Tuesday, July 11, 2023
The Villages Parady 65s softball team wins big at state tourney

By Staff Report

The Villages Parady 65s softball team won the top bracket of the Independence Day Blast Florida Half Century Tournament.

The team went 3-1 playing the top 65 teams in the state.

The Villages Parady 65s softball team
The Villages Parady 65s softball team includes Bill Warble, Dave McDermott, Doug Goslee, Jeff Boyden, Joe Phipps, Dale Neff, Jim Faggiana, Bill Cecil, Don Geisler, Rick Rivard, Steve Propert and Ron Kenyon.

The Parady 65s scored 93 runs in 4 games hitting .655 as a Team.  The weather was hot but the 65s held on to win in the Championship game 14-10 vs a tough VAYA Space Team.

The Parady 65s were lead by Joe Phipps with 11 hits and Jeff Boyden and Steve Propert with 9 hits.  Parady is ranked 2nd in the State in the FHC 65 rankings.

