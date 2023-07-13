DUI suspect admits he’d exceeded medical marijuana edibles limit

A Summerfield man arrested on a charge of driving under the influence admitted he’d exceeded the limit on his prescription for medical marijuana edibles.

Timothy Lee Owen, 63, was driving a silver Chevy sedan in the wee hours on Thursday when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy for erratic driving. The deputy suspected Owen was under the influence and invited him to participate in field sobriety exercises. Owen struggled through the exercises and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

However, the breath samples he provided registered .000. He provided a urine sample.

Owen said he has a medical marijuana license and is prescribed edibles. He said he had not been able to obtain any edibles recently “due to reaching his maximum allowed until August.”

He was booked at the Marion County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He was later released on his own recognizance.