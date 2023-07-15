93 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Here’s why The Villages built that new high school

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The objective of building a new high school is to position the Charter School in a better location to draw off more students from the public schools in both Lake and Sumter counties. With the ability if the Morse legacies to now draw deeply from the state funds since the enacting of the unlimited voucher program they will spare no expense to reap the whirlwind Tallahassee unleashed this past session.
It is millions. Not just Villagers’ millions but money that would be better spent keeping the public schools functioning.

Jim Faughnan
Lady Lake

 

