Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Alleged attacker jailed after he punched woman ‘like a man’

By Staff Report
An alleged attacker has jailed after he punched woman “like a man.”

Wildwood police were called at about 7 p.m. Monday to the Pine Grove Apartments on U.S. 301 where they met with a woman who claimed that 32-year-old Johnnie Glenn Pierson had struck her in the face and groped her breast.

Pierson told police that he was standing outside a friend’s apartment when the woman approached him and began yelling at him, according to the arrest report. A witness told police that, “Johnnie punched her like a man.”

A second witness told police that he and Pierson are friends, “But what he did today was messed up. I wish I hadn’t have seen that.”

The report noted that the woman and Pierson do not live in the same apartment and are not romantically involved.

Pierson, who was arrested in 2021 after crashing a vehicle in a roundabout near Brownwood, was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

