Man caught with meth denies he’s an addict claiming he uses it ‘recreationally’

By Staff Report
Robert Wayne Shores
A man caught with methamphetamine in his shorts denied he’s an addict and claimed he uses the drug “recreationally.”

Lady Lake police went at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Carriage Lane to serve a Lee County warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Robert Wayne Shores. When police took him into custody, he was wearing a pair of basketball shorts. Officers found in the pocket of the shorts $83 in cash and a small clear bag containing a clear crystal-like substance. Shores confirmed it was methamphetamine, but told police that he “is not addicted” and “only uses meth recreationally.” He added that he had just woken up and “forgot” the methamphetamine was in his pocket.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

