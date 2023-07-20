Suspected drug dealer armed with gun flees from cops after crashing car

A suspected drug dealer armed with a gun fled from law enforcement after crashing his car during a pursuit.

Jared Michael Boyle, 32, of Belleview, was driving a dark sedan “at a high rate of speed” at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of SE 47th Avenue in Summerfield when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy began pursuing him. Boyle’s vehicle crashed in the tree line in the 3300 block of SE Hwy. 42, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was inoperable and Boyle fled on foot. A second deputy joined in the foot chase and tasered Boyle, who was carrying $1,918 in cash.

A search of the vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun and a large cache of drugs, including 48 grams of cocaine packaged in two separate bags, 48 grams of marijuana packaged in four separate bags, 59 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 19 separate bags, suboxone strips, two packages of Narcan nasal spray and a black scale.

A check revealed his license has been suspended since 2010.

Boyle said he had been released from prison three months earlier and did not want to go back to jail.

He was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Marion County Jail on $195,000 bond.