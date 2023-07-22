77.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 22, 2023
74-year-old who danced naked in street finds himself in more hot water

By Staff Report
A 74-year-old who danced naked in the street has found himself in more hot water.

James Bruce Collier of Summerfield was being held without bond this weekend at the Marion County Jail after forfeiting his bond which had been posted after his arrest in June.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy on June 20 found Collier “fully nude standing outside his residence under a streetlight.” He “began touching his penis and moving it around with his hand,” according to an arrest report.

A witness had been able to capture the incident on a cell phone video.

Collier made a run back to his residence. When the deputy knocked on the door, Collier claimed he’d been asleep. Collier spoke to the deputy through a sliding glass door and repeatedly refused to step outside. He later admitted he’d gone outside to “dance.”

Collier proceeded to call 911 in an attempt to report the deputy. Collier was eventually taken into custody on a charge of exposure of sexual organs. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after a lady friend posted his $2,000 bond.

However, he skipped a court date, forfeited his bond and was re-arrested Friday.

