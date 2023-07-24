Whitney Morse lists home at family compound for $2.9 million

Whitney Morse has listed her home at the family compound for $2.9 million.

Morse, the daughter of Mark Morse, has put on the market the home located at 260 Oak Hammock Path, just north of County Road 466. The 3,716-square-foot home is located on a 10-acre lot. It has three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Morse is the artistic director of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and its sister space, The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol.

The home offers “an abundance of luxurious features and impressive modern style,” according to Listing Agent Jenn Carlisle of LPT Realty Inc.

The large gourmet kitchen offers ample counter space, sleek Scandinavian style wall-to-wall wood cabinets, a walk-in pantry, built-in fridge and freezer, built-in stainless steel oven and microwave, under-cabinet baseboard lighting, and a huge central cooking island with a 36-inch gas cooktop.

Classic double doors lead to the generously oversized master suite, which features a large fireplace, massive walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving and drawers, and a spa-like private en-suite bath with a double-sink floating vanity, garden tub, and a spacious walk-in glass enclosed shower with dual rainshower heads. A private office is situated next to the master suite.

The two other bedrooms are located on the other side of this split floor plan home, and share the Jack & Jill bathroom which offers separate vanities for each room. Both rooms also feature custom built-in closet shelving and an accent wall with magnetic chalkboard paint. A large upstairs loft offers a great flex space perfect for a game room or home gym.