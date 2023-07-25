Villager’s artwork accepted into prestigious international competition

Nancy Dias has been accepted into the 4th Annual Women in Watercolor International Juried Competition for her painting “Short Circuit.”

Short Circuit was one of 216 accepted entries this year out of over 1,800 entries from over 60 countries as described by Lynn D. Pratt, Women in Watercolor President (WIW). The painting was also selected for a Ampersand Merchandise Award.

“I was humbled to receive this honor,” said Dias, a long-time Village of Piedmont resident.

