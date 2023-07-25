77 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Villager’s artwork accepted into prestigious international competition

By Staff Report

Nancy Dias has been accepted into the 4th Annual Women in Watercolor International Juried Competition for her painting “Short Circuit.”

Short Circuit was one of 216 accepted entries this year out of over 1,800 entries from over 60 countries as described by Lynn D. Pratt, Women in Watercolor President (WIW). The painting was also selected for a Ampersand Merchandise Award.

Villager Nancy Dias’ watercolor painting, “Short Circuit.”

“I was humbled to receive this honor,” said Dias, a long-time Village of Piedmont resident.

Share news of your accomplishments and awards at news@villages-news.com

