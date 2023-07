UF Health-The Villages Hospital gets single-star rating in government ranking

UF Health-The Villages Hospital has received a single-star rating in a newly released government ranking.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. The new ratings assigned one star to 248 hospitals across the United States.

CMS ranked hospitals nationwide according to their performance across five quality categories.

The following hospitals in Florida received a one-star rating from CMS as designated by the Hospital Compare website:

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Steward North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg)

Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton)

Broward Health Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale)

HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (Sebring)

Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus (Hialeah)

Steward Hialeah Hospital

Venice Regional Bayfront Health

Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

UF Health-Leesburg Hospital

Bay Pines VA Medical Center

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

AdventHealth Heart Of Florida (Davenport)

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

University Hospital and Medical Center (Tamarac)

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)

HCA Florida Northside Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce)

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee)

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port Saint Lucie)

Wellington Regional Medical Center

Keralty Hospital (Miami)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (West Palm Beach)

UF Health-The Villages Hospital

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center



To view a list of CMS’ five-star hospitals, click here.