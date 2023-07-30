81 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Family of black-bellied whistling ducks in the Village of Pine Ridge

By Staff Report

This family of black-bellied whistling ducks was enjoying the water in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

