Motorcyclist wearing flip flops arrested after cutting into traffic in Wildwood

A motorcyclist wearing flip flops was arrested after cutting into traffic in Wildwood.

Brett Allen Vogel, 34, was riding the motorcycle with a female passenger at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when he cut into traffic, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Vogel stopped at a red light, but “had a difficult time holding the motorcycle in the upright position.”

A police officer noticed that the motorcycle’s license plate had expired in December and initiated a traffic stop at the Save-A-Lot parking lot. Vogel admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license or any insurance information for the motorcycle. A computer check revealed that Vogel has been classified as an habitual offender due to many traffic related arrests.

Vogel was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.