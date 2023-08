Dr. Gabe Mirkin will discuss lifestyle changes aimed at preventing and treating Parkinson’s Disease.

Mirkin, a Villager, will be speaking to the Parkinson’s Support Group at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Bradenton Recreation Center. His presentation will include tips on diet and exercise.

You don’t need to be a member of the support group to attend, but you will need a Villages ID.