86.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
type here...

Driver convicted in female motorcyclist’s death jailed after another probation violation

By Staff Report
Nickki Busto
Nickki Busto

A driver convicted of drug use in a female motorcyclist’s death has been jailed after another probation violation.

Nickki Sue Busto, 58, of Summerfield was being held without bond this week at the Marion County Jail after violating her probation on a charge of driving under the influence.

Busto tested positive for cocaine use on June 28, according to an affidavit of probation violation on file in Marion County Court. She verbally admitted to her probation counselor that she had used cocaine.

Busto had been placed on probation in the wake of an April 3, 2022 crash in which a Chevrolet minivan she was driving struck and killed 43-year-old Bernadette Daire who was riding a 2019 KTM 790 Duke motorcycle at the intersection of SE 92nd Loop and County Road 25 in Belleview.

Bernadette Daire
Bernadette Daire

Daire, who was driving on a New York driver’s license but had recently relocated to Ocala, was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead as the result of injuries suffered when she was hit by the minivan, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Daire had been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

A toxicology report later revealed that Busto had drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone in her system.

There were no witnesses to testify who was at fault in the accident, however Busto was arrested in October on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

In January, Busto was placed on probation and ordered not to consume alcohol or use illicit drugs. In addition to the failed drug screen in June, she also tested positive for cocaine on Feb. 16. At the time, Busto told her probation officer she was “distressed over the death of her father,” according to an affidavit on file in court.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We still love it here but wish it was more like it used to be

A Village of Hemingway resident is wistful for the way things used to be in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What is the head of The Villages hospital doing about the one-star rating?

In a Letter to the Editor, a MacClenny at Fernandina resident is wondering what Heather Long, the head of The Villages hospital, is doing to improve the deplorable one-star rating received by the hospital.

Villagers should be vigilant about Medicare fraud

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns fellow residents to be on the lookout for Medicare fraud.

This is a retirement community not a college town

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages is a retirement community not a college town.

People move to The Villages and want to change things

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident bemoans the fact that people move to The Villages and want to change things.

Photos