Judge Jeanine Pirro to appear before The Villages MAGA Club

Judge Jeanine Pirro has been booked to appear later this month before The Villages MAGA Club.

Pirro will be the keynote speaker at The Villages MAGA club rally set for Aug. 27 at Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors will open that day at 1:30 p.m.

Pirro has become a national figure thanks to her appearances on Fox News. She was the first female district attorney of Westchester County in New York. She ran for New York attorney general in 2006, but lost to Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

General admission tickets for the event in The Villages are $40 and include a signed copy of Pirro’s book, “Crimes Against America.” VIP tickets are $75 and include a signed copy of Pirro’s book, a photo op and preferred seating.

More information about the event is available at https://villagesmagaclub.org/

The Villages MAGA Club brought in some star power last month with an event that included Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake.