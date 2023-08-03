Homeless man with shopping cart arrested at squatters’ camp

A homeless man with a shopping cart was arrested at a squatters’ camp in Lady Lake.

Allen Russell, 64, was spotted at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday pushing the shopping cart in the area of 1210 County Road 466 and heading into “a property known to be used by squatters,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer stopped Russell and found that the shopping cart had been stolen from Big Lots in Leesburg. The store’s logo was clearly visible on the shopping cart.

Russell was arrested on a charge of illegally possessing a shopping cart. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Earlier this summer, Russell was arrested after he was caught driving a golf cart.