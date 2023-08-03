92.9 F
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Intoxicated woman arrested after tirade over allowing her sister to be designated driver

By Staff Report
Ryann Champion
Ryann Champion

An intoxicated woman was arrested after a profanity-laced tirade over letting her sister act as her designated driver.

Officers were called to investigate a possible reckless driver at about 9:30 p.m. Monday at the RaceTrac gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They found a pickup truck taking up two parking spaces in front of RaceTrac and 37-year-old Ryann Champion of Fruitland Park, who was arguing with her sister. Champion was “obviously under the influence of alcohol.” She was in an apparent dispute with her sister and shouting profanities, disturbing customers at RaceTrac.

Champion’s sister and police officers were trying to convince Champion to get into the passenger seat of the pickup so her sister could drive her home.

Champion said she needed to use the restroom and went into RaceTrac. When she came out, she again refused her sister’s request to get into the passenger seat of the pickup used profanity aimed at two police officers.

She was arrested on charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.

Earlier this year, Champion was arrested after throwing a bag of rice at her fiance.

