Villager to lose driver’s license after his Cadillac hit Amazon delivery vehicle

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after his Cadillac hit an Amazon delivery vehicle.

This past week in Sumter County Court, 56-year-old Augustine Anthony Bollo of the Village of Hawkins, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving, which had been reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 25 hours of community service.

Bollo was driving a white 2007 Cadillac ST5 when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1400 block of Frazier Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bollo claimed the Amazon driver backed into him and insisted he “did not do anything wrong.”

Bollo appeared to be “confused” and “lethargic.” He admitted he had taken Xanax earlier in the day, but denied he had been drinking. The former podiatrist declined to participate in standard field sobriety exercises, claiming he has “hip and knee issues.” He was allowed to take part in modified field sobriety exercises, such as reciting the alphabet. It was “hard to understand what he was saying,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. Bollo refused to provide a breath sample.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native had been released in 2020 from the Florida Department of Corrections following his conviction in 2016 in Broward County on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. In 2012, Bollo was a podiatrist in Weston when he came home and molested a 15-year-old babysitter, according to local press accounts at the time. Due to the conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender.