Sunday, August 6, 2023
Man poised to escape drug charges after found ‘confused’ in The Villages

By Staff Report
Andrew Kevin Barrett
A man with cocaine who was “very confused and lost” when he was arrested in The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in the case.

Last month, 59-year-old Andrew Kevin Barrett entered into a pre-trial intervention contract in Sumter County Court that could enable him to avoid prosecution on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. For the next 24 months, he must not violate the law, cannot possess a weapon and cannot excessively consume alcohol or use illicit drugs.

His arrest is the result of an incident in which he was found at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the cul-de-sac in the area of Ambrosia Place and Hackney Way in the Village of Amelia. Barrett, who had been staying with his brother in The Villages, was found in a blue Ford F-150 and “seemed very confused and lost,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he had been drinking. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

