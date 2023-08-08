84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
type here...

Serial sub sandwich-stealing suspect nabbed upon return trip to Publix

By Staff Report
John Witkowski
John Witkowski

A serial sub sandwich-stealing suspect has been nabbed upon his return trip to a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

John Witkowski, 46, who lives at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake, shortly before 7 p.m. Friday entered the store at La Plaza Grande, went to the deli counter and ordered three sub sandwiches, with a total value of $31.77, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He walked out of the store with the sandwiches and did not pay for them. He was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Publix managers made the police aware that Witkowski appeared to have been involved in two previous thefts of sub sandwiches. He ordered and walked out with three sandwiches on July 21 and 23. Each time, the order totaled $31.77. He was caught on surveillance leaving the store without paying for the sandwiches.

The native of the Bronx, N.Y. is facing three counts of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We were a lot better off with Trump in the White House

A Village of Piedmont resident credits former President Trump with creating a booming economy and strength abroad while President Biden has trashed all that progress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points out that all vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed.

The persecution of former President Trump

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, answers those we say that Trump should “bow out” of the race for the White House.

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Photos