Serial sub sandwich-stealing suspect nabbed upon return trip to Publix

A serial sub sandwich-stealing suspect has been nabbed upon his return trip to a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

John Witkowski, 46, who lives at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake, shortly before 7 p.m. Friday entered the store at La Plaza Grande, went to the deli counter and ordered three sub sandwiches, with a total value of $31.77, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He walked out of the store with the sandwiches and did not pay for them. He was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Publix managers made the police aware that Witkowski appeared to have been involved in two previous thefts of sub sandwiches. He ordered and walked out with three sandwiches on July 21 and 23. Each time, the order totaled $31.77. He was caught on surveillance leaving the store without paying for the sandwiches.

The native of the Bronx, N.Y. is facing three counts of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.