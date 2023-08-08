Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at entrance to Spanish Springs

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at the entrance to Spanish Springs after running a red light.

Christina Martinez Gonzalez, 36, of Leesburg, was driving a black sedan at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she ran a “steady red light,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street.

Gonzalez presented the officer with a Mexican identification card and indicated she did not have a driver’s license. The officer performed a computer check and confirmed Gonzalez does not have a license.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. She was also ticketed for running the red light.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.