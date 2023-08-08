94.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at entrance to Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Christina Martinez Gonzalez
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at the entrance to Spanish Springs after running a red light.

Christina Martinez Gonzalez, 36, of Leesburg, was driving a black sedan at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she ran a “steady red light,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street.

Gonzalez presented the officer with a Mexican identification card and indicated she did not have a driver’s license. The officer performed a computer check and confirmed Gonzalez does not have a license.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. She was also ticketed for running the red light.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

