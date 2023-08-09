85.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after traffic stop at Wawa

By Staff Report
Fernando Hernandez Vargas
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a traffic stop at Wawa at Lady Lake.

Fernando Hernandez Vargas, 30, of Lady Lake, was driving a gray Volkswagen at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran his license plate and found that the registered owner of the vehicle does not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Wawa at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466.

During the traffic stop, Vargas handed the officer his Mexican Passport. He admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The officer also found that last year in Marion County, Vargas was convicted of driving without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

