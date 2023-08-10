96.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Fired employee caught on camera taking sledgehammer to door of former boss

By Staff Report
Drew Evan Lord
A terminated employee was caught on video surveillance taking a sledgehammer to a door at his former workplace.

Drew Evan Lord, 28, who lives at the Oakleaf Village Apartment Homes on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was terminated Monday morning from his job at the Leesburg Concrete Company, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

He was caught on surveillance at about 9 p.m. that same day returning to the business. He drove up and used a sledgehammer to try to force a door open. When he was unsuccessful, he walked around to another door and apparently gained entry to the business.

A police officer investigating the burglary took note of the damage to the door knob. Police were summoned back to the Leesburg Concrete Company at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after Lord returned to his former workplace. He admitted he’d struck the door with a sledgehammer. He explained he wanted access to a break room to retrieve food he’d left behind.

He was arrested on a charge of burglary and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

