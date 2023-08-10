77.7 F
The Villages
Monday, August 14, 2023
By Staff Report
Irvin J. Markley, 82, of The Villages, Florida, passed away August 6, 2023, at Freedom Point Rehabilitation Center after a four-month illness.

Born in Bucyrus, Ohio, Irv graduated from Magnetic Springs High School and attended Findlay College. His career began as a car salesman. He then spent thirty-plus years with State Farm Insurance.

The Markleys moved to The Villages in 2007. Irv became involved with The Villages homeowners’ association in several capacities and chaired the Architectural Review Committee for more than ten years. He was an avid bicyclist and once rode his bike from San Diego, California to Saint Simon Island, Georgia.

Irv is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Charlotte (Charlie) (Shields), son Brent Markley (Sarah), daughter Jill Buker (Ed), grandchildren William, Zachary, and Anne Markley, Charlotte Ansley (Ben), Barry Buker, and Michael Dohring, and great-grandchildren Reece and Emma Markley and Callan and Mills Ansley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages FL 32162 with The Revered Paul E. Daggett officiating. A reception will follow at the Rec Center at Bridgeport at Lake Miona from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church, 18 South Fulton Street, Richwood, Ohio 43344.

