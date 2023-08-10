Longtime chair of Architectural Review Committee has passed away

The longtime chairman of the Architectural Review Committee has passed away.

Irvin “Irv” Markley, 82, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores died Aug. 6 at Freedom Pointe Rehabilitation Center after a four-month illness.

In January, Markley announced he would be stepping down from the ARC. He represented Community Development District 6 for 11 years on the ARC. He served for 10 years as the ARC’s chairman.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for me,” Markley said at the time.

Markley was well-known for wielding the gavel with good humor and keeping the very busy committee moving in a timely, efficient fashion. He was also famous for showing great respect to residents and contractors appearing before the committee, which meets each Wednesday morning. He always had a knack for putting nervous first-time applicants at ease when they had to speak before the committee.

The duty of the ARC is to uphold the aesthetic value of The Villages.

Markley said the population of The Villages was 35,000-40,000 when he joined the ARC. The Villages has more than tripled in size. Markley guided the ARC through much of that growth.

You can read his complete obituary at this link.