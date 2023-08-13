Sad end for Boy Scout Hut which has been a fixture in Lady Lake

It appears to be a sad ending for the Boy Scout Hut which has been a fixture in Lady Lake.

Boy Scout Troop 244 is said to be dissolving as a result of the Boy Scouts of America going bankrupt due to endless lawsuits. The troop was down to four scouts and no longer had the community support it once enjoyed.

It also appears to be the end of the road for Troop 244’s home, the Boy Scout Hut at the corner of Guava Street and First Street, near the Lady Lake Public Library. The building is a doublewide trailer that started its life as the sales office for The Villages, and later became a library, according to Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske.

He is recommending the Town of Lady Lake budget $30,000 for the removal of the Boy Scout Hut.

Troop 244 is also said to be selling off the last of its equipment, such as canoes.