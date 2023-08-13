Sandhill crane at Lake Okahumpka

This stunning sandhill crane saw something high above that caught his eye on a crystal clear day near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
This stunning sandhill crane saw something high above that caught his eye on a crystal clear day near Lake Okahumpka. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
