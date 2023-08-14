97.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 14, 2023
Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Lake Sumter Landing.

David Mark Meno, 59, who lives in the Sandhill Villas in the Village of Duval, was driving the golf cart “in an erratic manner” at 12:29 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lake Sumter Landing and Lake Shore Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Meno failed to stop at two stop signs, prompting a traffic stop by a deputy.

He told the deputy he had been drinking draft beer at City Fire, but claimed he had stopped drinking about three hours earlier.

Meno agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but struggled through the exercises, ultimately telling the deputy, “I can’t do it.” He provided breath samples that registered .139 and .140 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

