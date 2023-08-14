94.3 F
Wildwood police chief honors efforts of community outreach specialist

By Marv Balousek

Roni Wood apparently has hit the ground running as the Wildwood Police Department’s community outreach specialist.

Hired late last year, she was presented Monday with a Team Impact Award at a City Commission meeting.

“When you hire somebody, sometimes you get a single or a double,” said Police Chief Randy Parmer. “In this case, we hit a grand slam.”

Chief Randy Parmer honors Roni Wood with the Team Impact Award.

Parmer also introduced a recruit to commissioners and reported on 2022 crime statistics.

Since she started, the police chief said Wood has generated $34,000 worth of grant money or donations and participated in 66 events and presentations. She has distributed 675 free bicycle helmets.

Wood also received a certificate from American Legion Post 18.

Commissioners approved an employment contract for police recruit Umar Magee, who received the annual A.J. Johnson Police Scholarship. The $5,000 cost of sending Magee to the recruit training academy will come from the department’s training budget.

After training is completed, Magee’s annual salary will be $51,000.

Parmer said Magee, who served 16 years in the military, came into his office one day and said he wanted to become a police officer.

“He’s a perfect fit and he’s a great individual,” said Parmer, adding that several other departments also showed interest in the recruit.

 he police chief also reported on the city’s 2022 crime statistics.

“Wildwood remains a safe place to live,” he said.

Narcotics, weapons-related incidents, sex offenses, assaults and home burglaries were down last year while fraud, thefts, vandalism and drunken driving arrests were higher.

Golf cart thefts, including some of carts parked outside or with keys in the ignition, helped fuel nearly a 200 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts with 32 incidents reported.

 

