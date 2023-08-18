Villager files to challenge incumbent mayor of Lady Lake

A Villager has filed paperwork indicating he will challenge the incumbent mayor of Lady Lake.

Mike Sage, a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages, has filed to run against Mayor Jim Rietz in Ward 5. Rietz has also filed to seek re-election. Voting in November for the Ward 5 race will take place at Paradise Recreation Center.

Villager Ed Regan, a former chairman of the town’s Planning & Zoning Board, was the lone person to file this week to succeed Commissioner Paul Hannan, who died earlier this year. Regan will be representing Ward 4 for the next year.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard of the Village of La Reynalda has opted to end her run on the Lady Lake Commission. Treva Roberts is the lone resident to file paperwork in Ward 1. She will succeed Kussard.

Incumbent Ed Freeman of Water Oak was the lone filer in Ward 3. He has automatically won another term.