92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

Elderly Villager won’t be prosecuted in alleged cane attack at assisted living facility

By Staff Report

An 84-year-old arrested after allegedly using a cane to attack a fellow at an assisted living facility won’t be prosecuted in the case.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed with regard to a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older which had been faced by Paul Miner Wenz of Sumter Senior Living on County Road 466A in The Villages. The prosecutor’s indicated it is not pursuing the case due to “victim/witness issues.”

Wenz had been in the cafeteria for breakfast on June 16 when an 85-year-old man approached Wenz and “asked him how he was doing,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Wenz told the man he was “tired” of his “BS,” and allegedly used other profanity. He used his walking cane to strike the 85-year-old, the report said.

Wenz was later interviewed by deputies and he admitted he “tapped” the other man. Wenz spent one night at the county jail but was later released on his own recognizance. He was allowed to return to Sumter Senior Living, but a judge ordered him to behave.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos