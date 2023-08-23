Three-story downtown parking garage will cost Wildwood $6.6 million

Wildwood commissioners on Wednesday approved a $6.6-million contract to build a Main Street parking garage, considered a linchpin to downtown improvements.

Construction could begin next March with completion by October 2024 under the design-build contract with Finfrock of Apopka.

The 126-space, three-story concrete parking garage will be built on city-owned property across U.S. 301 from City Hall. It will feature two stairways and an elevator.

Finfrock’s projects include office buildings, student housing and hotels. The company, which produces its own precast concrete, will provide architectural, structural engineering and general contracting services for the Wildwood garage.

“It’s going to be quite a change,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “As public officials, we’re hesitant to make these big changes.”

Commissioner Joe Elliott said he’s pleased that the downtown improvements will preserve some of Wildwood’s history.

Downtown redevelopment also is expected to include an 8,000-square-foot commercial area named the Railyard, which will have leased spaces and an open outside area.

City Manager Jason McHugh is negotiating the purchase of the former Martin Theater, 206 N. Main St., now a Christian workshop center, which could provide a performance venue.

Changes also have been proposed to reduce traffic on U.S. 301 and make it easier for pedestrians to cross the street. Plans include center median strips, removing truck traffic and eventually building a bypass.