New retailer going in at former Tuesday Morning location

A new retailer is going in at the former Tuesday Morning location at Lady Lake Crossing.

Five Below has filed interior remodeling plans with the Town of Laye for the retail space at 486 North U.S. Hwy. 27/441, next to the Dollar Tree, which is next to Kohl’s.

Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. Founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., the chain is aimed at tweens and teens.