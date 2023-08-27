Service dogs are not the same as emotional support dogs

To the Editor:

Thank you, Publix! As the owner of a service dog I am happy to see someone finally decided to do something about people bringing their animals into grocery stores and parading them around my food. Now, if only Walmart and all other stores that sell food would follow this lead. And, train the employees to question when someone brings an animal into the store. Yes, in accordance with ADA, you may ask specific questions regarding a (so called) service animal. And, if you really have a service dog you would have no issue with answering these questions. Those who take offense to questions are those who do not have a legitimate service dog. For those with support animals and therapy dogs, I commend you however they are not service dogs. And, you can blame your neighbors who drag their dirty, misbehaving mutts through the grocery stores with total disrespect for real service dog owners. If it’s not a service dog, leave it home where they will be much more comfortable and you will stop offending other shoppers.

Frank Kruppa

Village of Woodbury