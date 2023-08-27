Wildwood man busted with backpack full of narcotics during traffic stop

A Wildwood man was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop after law enforcement discovered a backpack and multiple baggies containing narcotics.

Police spotted a blue Chevy Trailblazer with rear windows that appeared to be too dark traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Justin Christopher Elosge. He was asked to partially roll down the rear window on the driver’s side so the officer could check the tint. Afterwards, the officer explained the reason for the stop to Elosge and the passenger, who appeared to be nervous based on his avoidance of eye contact. Elosge denied having any contraband but did not consent to a search of the vehicle, the report said.

As such, a K9 unit was requested at the scene to conduct a free-air sniff around the outside of the vehicle. The unit gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics, and Elosge was asked to exit the vehicle. He became hostile as he spoke on the phone with this mother, the report said.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted, which resulted in several discoveries, the report said. A green plastic baggie containing about .5 grams of a white powdery substance was found in the center console. Numerous glass pipes with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl were found throughout the vehicle. Multiple jars with more residue were found, as well.

In addition, law enforcement found a black leather backpack. This contained medication bottles bearing Elosge’s name, a black smoking device, multiple hypodermic needles and a green baggie matching the one from the center console with 1 gram of the same powdery substance. This later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the report said.

The report noted that multiple counterfeit bills and paper, ink, a printer, notebooks containing information regarding counterfeit money, multiple cellphones, wallets containing numerous people’s identification and credit cards, and various tools were found in the vehicle.

Elosge later took ownership of the backpack and prescription containers with his name, the report said.

Based on the evidence, Elosge was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Elosge was arrested in 2021 for crashing a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.