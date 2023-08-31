88.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Suicide awareness walk in Wildwood this weekend

By Jordyn Pennington

The Wildwood Police Department will host its first “Walk It Out…Talk It Out” Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk this weekend.

The walk will take place on Saturday, September 2, at the Wildwood Community Center, which is located at 6500 Powell Road.

The walk is free to attend alone or in a group. The first 100 people to sign up will receive an event shirt and giveaways while supplies last.

Registration for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m., with kickoff scheduled for 8:45 a.m. and the official start of the walk scheduled for 9:00 a.m.

The event will conclude at 11:00 a.m.

Wildwood PD hopes to spread the message that “help and hope” are always available to those who need it. Education and awareness of suicide will be discussed through the best stress and anxiety relief techniques. Tips for spotting the warning signs of someone in a mental health crisis will be shared, as well as resources for those who have lost someone to suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, dial or text #988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time.

