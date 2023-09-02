84.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 2, 2023
74-year-old arrested in another attack on woman who refused to engage in sex

By Staff Report
A 74-year-old has been arrested in another attack on a woman who refused to engage in sex.

Harold Potter Donle Jr. of Lady Lake had been free on bond prior to his arrest this past week on charges of battery and violation of a no contact order.

Officers had been called to his home at 225 Skyline Drive after he allegedly pulled the hair of a woman he tried to force to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Donle had questioned why a back door at the home was open. The woman said she hadn’t been outside and had been inside all day. Apparently enraged, Donle “grabbed the victim by her hair and began to drag her to the ground,” the report said. Donle let her go when her juvenile child entered the room and saw what was happening. She took her child and went to the police department and completed a sworn statement, leading to Donle’s second arrest.

A judge had issued a no contact after a previous incident which involved an armed standoff earlier this year when Donle attacked the same woman at his home and held a gun to her head. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office negotiating team arrived on the scene, surrounded the residence and made contact with Donle, who eventually surrendered. The woman told law enforcement that the Connecticut resident ”was angry due to her refusing to engage in sexual activities.”

He continued to be held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

