89-year-old Villager seriously injured in golf cart crash

An 89-year-old Villager was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a golf cart crash.

The man was driving the golf cart at 7:50 a.m. along a golf cart path adjacent to Woodridge Drive in the Village of Summerhill and while negotiating a curve near Davenport Drive he turned left into the path of a red four-door Hyundai driven by a 69-year-old Lady Lake man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

While making the left turn, the golf cart struck the side of the car.

The man driving the golf cart had not been wearing a seatbelt, the report indicated.

The man driving the car was not injured and neither was his passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Lady Lake.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the crash.