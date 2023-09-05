Suspected trespasser back behind bars after bond revocation

A suspected trespasser is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond.

Edward John Accordino, 55, of Fruitland Park, was being held without bond following his arrest Saturday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Accordino, 55, of Fruitland Park, was arrested on July 6 on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing after he allegedly broke out the window at the site of new home construction at 411 Cierra Oaks Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. No trespassing signs had been posted at the construction site. A representative of the construction company said it would cost more than $1,000 to replace the broken window.

A Lake County judge has since revoked his bond.

In 2019, the native New Yorker was arrested in the theft of nearly $500 worth of merchandise from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

He is also facing a charge of grand theft in Sumter County.