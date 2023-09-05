87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
type here...

Suspected trespasser back behind bars after bond revocation

By Staff Report
Edward Accordino
Edward Accordino

A suspected trespasser is back behind bars after a judge revoked his bond.

Edward John Accordino, 55, of Fruitland Park, was being held without bond following his arrest Saturday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Accordino, 55, of Fruitland Park, was arrested on July 6 on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing after he allegedly broke out the window at the site of new home construction at 411 Cierra Oaks Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. No trespassing signs had been posted at the construction site. A representative of the construction company said it would cost more than $1,000 to replace the broken window.

A Lake County judge has since revoked his bond.

In 2019, the native New Yorker was arrested in the theft of nearly $500 worth of merchandise from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

He is also facing a charge of grand theft in Sumter County.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why bother to invoke fines?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why fines are imposed if they are only to be forgiven.

The Villages should have removed the junk cars

A Villager contends that The Villages should have removed junk cars from an out-of-compliance home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Photos