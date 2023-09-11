Deputies looking for skip scanner who stole merchandise at Walmart

A skip scanner who stole merchandise from the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman entered the store at about 9 a.m. July 28 and filled multiple reusable shopping bags with various items and proceeded to the self-checkout.

The woman scanned only a few of the items, which were sitting on the top of the reusable shopping bags, and skip scanned most of the items in the bags. She left the store without paying for all of the merchandise. She was driving a white SUV. She was wearing a teal tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4584.