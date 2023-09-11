Prison employee accused of having sex with teen at his apartment

A prison employee has been accused of having sex with a teenager at his apartment in Wildwood.

Jason Lee Wildwman, 27, was arrested this past week at his home at the Wildwood Preserve apartments on a felony charge of sexual assault.

A 17-year-old girl reported that Wildman began communicating with her via Snapchat and she “ended up going to his apartment prior to his wife living with him,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The girl said they had intercourse on a single occasion and that Wildman wore a condom.

Wildman, who identified himself to police as a Department of Corrections employee, said the teen “had been to his apartment” and said she “hangs out with his wife.” He initially denied having sex with the teen, but eventually admitted he and the teen had engaged in sex at his apartment, the report said. He added that he had worn a condom.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.