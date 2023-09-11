92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 11, 2023
type here...

Prison employee accused of having sex with teen at his apartment

By Staff Report
Jason Wildman
Jason Wildman

A prison employee has been accused of having sex with a teenager at his apartment in Wildwood.

Jason Lee Wildwman, 27, was arrested this past week at his home at the Wildwood Preserve apartments on a felony charge of sexual assault.

A 17-year-old girl reported that Wildman began communicating with her via Snapchat and she “ended up going to his apartment prior to his wife living with him,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The girl said they had intercourse on a single occasion and that Wildman wore a condom.

Wildman, who identified himself to police as a Department of Corrections employee, said the teen “had been to his apartment” and said she “hangs out with his wife.” He initially denied having sex with the teen, but eventually admitted he and the teen had engaged in sex at his apartment, the report said. He added that he had worn a condom.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Turn signals and speeding tickets could make roundabouts safer

A Village of Glenbrook resident believes turn signals and speeding tickets could improve safety at roundabouts in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no auto-correct!

A Village of Piedmont resident sets the record straight and says there was no auto-correct in his Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Non-partisan elections would benefit Sumter County citizens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident makes the argument that Sumter County citizens would benefit from non-partisan elections.

The Villages’ unconstrained growth comes at a price

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends the rapid growth of The Villages, comes at a price. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Taxpayers picking up tab for Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident bemoans the fact that the American taxpayers will likely be paying for Hunter Biden’s Secret Service protection for the rest of his life.

Photos