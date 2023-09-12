90.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Police K-9 will be featured in outreach event at Lady Lake Library

By Staff Report

Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt, Officer Josh Higgins and K-9 Ember will take part in “Craft with a Cop” at the Lady Lake Library. Enjoy crafts, refreshments, and fun photo opportunities at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the library, located at 225 W. Guava St. Registration is not required.

The first of its kind event at the Lady Lake Library offers the community an opportunity to get creative while getting to know new Police Chief Hunt, who was sworn in in August.

K-9 Ember with Police Chief Steven Hunt, left, and K-9 Officer Joshua Higgins.

Participants will also have a chance to meet one of the Lady Lake Police Department’s newest officers, K-9 Ember, a two-year-old black Labrador retriever. K-9 Ember primarily works patrol and detection duties alongside his partner and handler, Officer Joshua Higgins.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Lady Lake Police Department to the Library to interact with our patrons,” said Library Director Aly Herman. “This is a great opportunity for families to come together for a creative after-school activity while learning more about our amazing police department.”

