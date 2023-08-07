New Lady Lake police chief takes oath of office

The new Lady Lake police chief took the oath of office Monday evening at Lady Lake Town Hall.

It was a family affair as Steven Hunt took the oath with his wife Vanetia holding the Bible and his 14-year-old daughter Camilla officially pinning him. The Bible had belonged to his father.

“We are not afraid of the evil out there,” Hunt said after taking the oath.

He said that officers must “do the job with compassion” and “treat people the way they should be treated.”

He teared up when he talked about how important it was to him to be back in uniform. He had retired from the police force in Bangor, Maine. He took a job with the Florida Department of Financial Services, but longed to return to police work.

Hunt, a native of Maine, has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor. He began his law enforcement career at 18 in his hometown of Veazie, Maine. He later joined the City of Bangor Maine Police Department, where he spent a majority of his career, retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant who supervised 12 patrol officers and two sergeants. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) for 10 years

He was named interim police chief in May.