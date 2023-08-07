92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

New Lady Lake police chief takes oath of office

By Meta Minton

The new Lady Lake police chief took the oath of office Monday evening at Lady Lake Town Hall.

It was a family affair as Steven Hunt took the oath with his wife Vanetia holding the Bible and his 14-year-old daughter Camilla officially pinning him. The Bible had belonged to his father.

“We are not afraid of the evil out there,” Hunt said after taking the oath.

Steve Hunt takes the oath of office as Lady Lake police chief with his wife Vanetia holding the Bible.
Steven Hunt takes the oath of office as Lady Lake police chief with his wife Vanetia holding the Bible.

He said that officers must “do the job with compassion” and “treat people the way they should be treated.”

He teared up when he talked about how important it was to him to be back in uniform. He had retired from the police force in Bangor, Maine. He took a job with the Florida Department of Financial Services, but longed to return to police work.

Hunt, a native of Maine, has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor. He began his law enforcement career at 18 in his hometown of Veazie, Maine. He later joined the City of Bangor Maine Police Department, where he spent a majority of his career, retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant who supervised 12 patrol officers and two sergeants. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) for 10 years

He was named interim police chief in May.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Trump is the best president in my lifetime

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he believes that President Trump is the best president of his lifetime.

Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident fears the Developer has turned his back on homeowners fed up with short-term rentals. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Newell resident concerned about road project

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Newell resident complains about a road project that appears to be taking forever.

Photos