Lady Lake man placed on drug offender probation for three years

A Lady Lake man has been placed on drug offender probation for three years following his 2022 arrest with methamphetamine.

Edgar Wayne Boykin Jr., 58, was sentenced this past month in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He will also lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Boykin was driving a black Chevrolet S-10 Blazer at 1:40 p.m. May 9, 2022 on U.S. 301 south of its intersection with County Road 472 when an officer noticed he was not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Boykin told the police officer he had given a ride to a woman from Fruitland Park and claimed that she uses methamphetamine. He said the woman had lived with him, but he kicked her out due to drug use. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found methamphetamine in the ashtray. Boykin, who had been traveling alone in the vehicle, claimed the methamphetamine was not his and said it belonged to the woman to whom he had given a ride.La

While he was free on bond while the court case was pending, Boykin was arrested twice for skipping courts, first in March and then again in June.