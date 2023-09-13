84.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Man caught on video in alleged attack on woman at apartment

By Staff Report
A man was caught on video in an alleged attack on a woman at an apartment in Lady Lake.

Terry Antwon Townsel, 31, is facing a charge of domestic battery following his arrest Saturday at The Quarters Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A woman said that Townsel pushed her down on the bed and held her there by the back of her neck. She had suffered “a visible red mark” on her neck, the report said. A second woman saw what was happening and shot a video with her phone. She showed the video to police.

Officers found Townsel trying to leave the apartment building through a rear exit. He claimed nothing had happened.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond. He has been ordered not to have contact with the woman while he is free on bond.

