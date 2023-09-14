DUI suspect with fly open arrested after crash at Dev’s Discount Beverage

A driver who had his fly open was arrested after a crash at Dev’s Discount Beverage on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Michael Scott Williams, 65, of Summerfield, was involved in the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and he was at fault in the accident, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. His “eyes were very bloodshot and watery.” The fly of his pants “was down,” the officer noted in the report.

Williams participated in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the officer to believe he was intoxicated and had been driving impaired.

He provided breath samples that registered .038 and .037 blood alcohol content.

Williams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.