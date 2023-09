To the Editor:

Another article about the Leesburg commissioners approving another annexation of 12 acres for development.

Enough is enough. Leesburg is too overcrowded now. Our roads and traffic are on overload. Our schools are in overload. The days of Leesburg n Lake County being a great place to live are over.

One can only think of the personal gain they are reaping for all these approvals

Enough is enough.

Tom Zak

Leesburg