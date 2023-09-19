75.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Trucker ticketed after crash snarls traffic at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

By Staff Report

A truck driver was ticketed after a crash snarled traffic Tuesday afternoon at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

A 61-year-old Summerfield man was driving a semi at 3:30 p.m. northbound on U.S. 301 when he failed to stop at the intersection where he had a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His truck collided with a silver 2013 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 63-year-old Lake Panasoffkee woman who was southbound on U.S. 301 and attempting to make a left hand turn onto County Road 466. A witness told the FHP traffic investigator that the Lake Panasoffkee woman had a green left-hand arrow. The investigator also viewed the semi’s dash cam which showed the semi approaching “a clearly visible red light.”

The FHP investigator included this sketch in the accident report.
The Lake Panasoffkee woman was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 69-year-old male passenger, also from Lake Panasoffkee. The report noted that the passenger-side airbag had deployed in their pickup.

The trucker was ticketed on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control signal.

