To the Editor:

The Florida Branch of the 2nd Infantry Division Association will have its annual reunion in Titusville, Florida on October 13-15, 2023. All veterans of the 2nd Infantry Division are invited. For more information, call Mike Davino at (919) 356-5692 or send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net.

Mike Davino

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association, Florida Branch