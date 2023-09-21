84.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Villager calls police after finding estranged man friend on her lanai

By Staff Report
Elmon Julian Pierr Hampton
Elmon Julian Pierr Hampton

A Villager called the police after finding her estranged man friend on her lanai.

The woman said she had arrived at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at her home in the Village of Del Mar when she found 40-year-old Elmon Julian Pierr Hampton laying down on a couch in her lanai, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” the report said.

Hampton had been arrested in July at the woman’s home. At the time, he was “extremely intoxicated” and “became angry” when she refused to give him money. He punched her on the left side of her forehead and “forcefully” grabbed her right forearm. When officers arrived at the residence, the woman’s forehead was swollen and she had suffered bruising on her arm. He was arrested and ordered not to come into contact with the woman.

The Illinois native was arrested again on Sept. 7 after he returned to the woman’s house in defiance of a judge’s order.

When he was arrested Tuesday, Hampton complained that he is homeless and did not have anywhere else to go.

He was arrested on a charge of violating a no contact order. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

